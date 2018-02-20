Raid Nit Khair Manga song: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s new song is catchy and soothing, watch video
The makers of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz starrer ‘Raid’ have released another song titled, ‘Nit Khair Manga’. If you don’t remember, this is recreated version of a popular Punjabi folk song sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song is featuring Ajay and Ileana, it beautifully captures romantic chemistry between the on-screen couple.
The revised version is crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan created by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics has been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song retains the traditional rhythm and flavour of the previous song. This recreated version and it’s soulful lyrics won’t disappoint you for sure.
Watch the song here:
Based on one of the most high-profile and well-crafted Income Tax raids of the country, ‘Raid’ explores the struggle an upright Income Tax Officer has to go through to conduct a raid on one of the wealthy goons of a city. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, ‘Raid’ is scheduled to release on March 16, 2018.