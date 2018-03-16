Raid movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: Raid

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Gayathri Iyer, Amit Bimrot, Amit Sial, Ravi Khanwilkar, Sushma Joshi, Sheeba Chadha, Devas Dixit, Pravin Sisodia

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Rating: 3.5

‘Brooding’, ‘intense’, ‘spellbinding’ are a few of the many adjectives that one generally associates with Ajay Devgn. After impressing the audiences (classes as well as the masses) and critics with his current lot of films, Ajay is really going great ‘guns’. This week’s release Raid is a film that’s inspired by a historic income tax raid which had taken place in the early 80s. History has it that, this was one of the longest raids which was carried out.

The film starts off with the introduction of an extremely honest Income Tax officer, Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who moves to Lucknow with his wife Malini (Ileana D’cruz). Just as when things are in the process of getting settled, Amay gets a tip-off from an unknown person who ‘reveals’ the illegal assets of an extremely powerful politician, Rameshwar Singh that is, Tauji (Saurabh Shukla). This puts Amay in an extremely tight spot. Because, if the tip-off failed to yield results; he would have to face extremely dire consequences as the raid was against Tauji. Bailing him out of the situation is Amay’s dutiful wife Malini, who reaffirms his confidence and faith in his flawless sincerity. After that, Amay gathers all his confidence and becomes raring to go with the raid.

A charged-up Amay, not just forms his team of officers to conduct the raid, but also ensures that no information about the raid gets leaked to anyone. After a series of unsuccessful initial searches, Amay and his team ‘hit gold’ (quite literally) amongst many other valuables amounting to a whopping Rs.420 crore, inside Tauji’s palatial white house. Just as when Amay and his team are in the process of unearthing more illegal valuables, Tauji tries to evade the raid by having the then-Prime Minister call Amay to stop the raid. While on one hand, Tauji fights tirelessly with the law to stop the raid, on the other hand, he has an ongoing war with himself in order to know the ‘mole’ from his house.

After impressing with his impeccable directorial prowess with films like ‘Aamir’ and ‘No One Killed Jessica’ (Ghanchakkar notwithstanding), Rajkumar Gupta bounces back in the game with an extremely sound story plot of Raid. There are many places in the film wherein he could have gone astray with his direction. But, Rajkumar Gupta handles the film with utmost superlative confidence, which shows in the film throughout. The film’s climax is surely bound to take you by surprise. In a nutshell, Raid is definitely an amalgamation of flawless direction, stellar performances and Ritesh Shah’s extraordinary dialogues, story and screenplay.

Speaking of stellar performances, with Raid, Ajay Devgn adds yet another film in the repertoire of impressive roles of his career. Besides speaking through his eyes, Ajay Devgn hits the jackpot with his fiery screen presence and hard-hitting one liners. Following a close second is the veteran actor, Saurabh Shukla, whose performance can be summed up in two words: ‘show stealer’. The confrontations which he has with Ajay Devgn forms one of the film’s highlights, amongst other things. The beautiful Ileana D’cruz shines as always in the role of Ajay Devgn’s dutiful wife.

The songs in the film are just about average. What impresses the most is the film’s background music by Amit Trivedi. While Alphonse Roy’s cinematography is awesome, Bodhaditya Banerjee does a splendid job with film’s editing. At the Box-Office, Raid is bound to pick up majorly through word of mouth. With a class script and classic performances in Raid, do yourself a favour… do not miss watching the film this weekend!