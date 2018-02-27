‘Raid’ actor Amit Bimrot talks about Ajay Devgn, his role in the film and his future in Bollywood
Mumbai: Actor, director and writer Amit Bimrot, is playing the role of income tax inspector as Satish Mishra in Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Raid’. Amit Bimrot is making his acting debut with Raid, earlier Amit has written and directed short-film ‘SIMMI’. Talking with Free Press Journal, he said, “It was a challenge to play such a kind of role with big star. I had a great time during shooting and kept learning through Ajay sir and other co-stars.”
“After the shooting I used to stay on the set to watch, how Raj sir and Ajay worked and I can say that they are like libraries, their creative approach and technical experience all comes with experience.” he added.
Talking about the working experience with Ajay Devgn, he said, “He is great person and star. He is very well prepared and I enjoyed working with him. sometimes he used to guide me in some scenes and that really worked for me. By the end of shoot we use to laugh a lot at some prank and jokes. I had a great time with Ajay sir. I wish soon will get chance to work with him again.”
When asked, is he working on any script, he said, “Yes, I have a feature script, which I have written. I am working on it for so long, we have pitched to a few people. Hope someday will make it.”
“For now, after Raid, hope will get more good opportunities, I wish to explore more characters, more versatile characters. I don’t plan things actually. I will go with the flow. but will always prefer sensible and good projects,” he said.
Ajay Devgn and Ileana D ‘cruz will be seen in a lead role in Raid. The film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and it set to release on March 16, 2018.