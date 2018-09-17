Free Press Journal
Raid actor Amit Bimrot feels lucky to have four projects

— By IANS | Sep 17, 2018 11:15 am
Mumbai: “Raid” actor Amit Bimrot is excited about his upcoming four projects, including “Made In China”. “I’m very excited about having four upcoming projects in my hand. I’ll be seen in ‘Made in China’, ‘Simmi’, ‘Bard of Blood’ and ‘Kasaai’,” Amit said in a statement. He believes that everyday is a new day and journey.

“You have to work hard again and again because it’s a big responsibility when people trust you. I am also doing some beautiful ad films too,” he said. “I am getting promising opportunities after ‘Raid’,” he added. In the 2018 film “Raid”, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Amit acted as a newly recruited income tax inspector of the 1980s.


