Raid actor Ajay Devgn says Kajol doesn’t have guts to criticise my work

Ajay Devgn, who will be next seen in Rajkumar Gupta’s upcoming directorial venture ‘Raid’, has recently revealed something interesting about his personal life. Well, in an interview with DNA, Ajay was asked about does Kajol criticise his work. At this question, he said, “No, she doesn’t have the guts to (he jokes), but my daughter, Nysa, does. She is my harshest critic. She doesn’t spare me.”

Well, it seems like Ajay’s daughter Nysa is the biggest critic of his life. Moreover, when ‘Golmaal Again’ actor was asked about quitting smoking, he said, “I’m confident of taking a few drags and chucking a cigarette away. I’ve definitely got a grip on my smoking habit, but once a smoker, always a smoker. I just hope I do not become a heavy smoker ever again.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid’ also stars Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role while, Sourabh Shukla, Amit Bimrot and others will be seen playing pivotal roles. ‘Raid’ is slated to release on March 16, 2018.