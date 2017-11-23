Rahul Sharma’s eye-opening experience

Rahul Sharma, currently seen in TV show “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya”, has shed weight for his role and says it was an eye-opening journey for him. “The journey has been life-changing. We do not realise how much we ignore our body sometimes. But since I was determined to become fit, I paid close attention to everything — from the food I eat, to the hours of sleep I get. I must say, it was an eye-opening journey,” Rahul said.

“I’m more in touch with myself than ever – emotionally, physically and spiritually. I feel I can finally join the wagon of people who worship and treat their bodies like temple,” he added. Rahul is seen alongside Chhavi Pandey and Sargun Kaur in the show.