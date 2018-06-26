Rahul Bose: Will direct film on rugby

Bangkok: Actor, director and former rugby player Rahul Bose says he will definitely direct a film on the sport some day. “Sometime in my career, there will be a definitive sports film made on rugby. It hasn’t yet happened. It has to happen. I will make it,” Rahul said on the sidelines of the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) Awards here.

His last directorial was “Poorna: Courage Has No Limits”. Now he says he is putting a new project together. “I have got the producers and they loved the script. We are now just developing the entire project. We are going into prep in September,” he said, without revealing further details.

On the acting front, Rahul is gearing up for the release of Kamal Haasan’s “Vishwaroopam 2”, slated to release in August.