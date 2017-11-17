Ragini MMS Returns hottie Karishma Sharma flashes assets in bold picture

‘Ragini MMS Returns’ actress Karishma Sharma‘s Instagram account is something to be opened with caution. Karishma Sharma, who is known for sharing bold pictures on social media site, recently did a photoshoot and she looks stunning. She is at it again in new hot fashion photoshoot with Amit Khanna Photography. Karishma Sharma has dared to bare her smoking hot body again.

The tele actress is seen flashing some major underboobs in the latest photo released on social media. Mumbai Photographer Amit Khanna shared a saucy image of the sultry actress. This time, the ‘Ragini MMS Returns’ actress flaunt her underboob in a white crop top. In the recently released picture, Karishma can be seen wearing unbuttoned high-wasted shorts with fishnet stockings. The photographer captioned the picture as “@karishmasharma22 makeup by @makeupbyanshu stylist @ek_stylist photography @amitkhannaphotography.”

Karishma is one of the known TV actresses, who has been a part of ‘Pavitra Rishta’, Zing’s ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein’, to name a few. She played a negative character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from this, she was also a part ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’. Not in a mood to be typecast as another bahu or beti, Karishma Sharma is changing the audiences’ perception of the small screen female stars. With every picture, Karishma is presenting a whole new avatar of an Indian telly girl – contemporary, fashionable, progressive and above all confident about themselves.

Karishma broke the internet with her racy photoshoot for the first time in January 2017. Since then, she has maintained the hype around her with more glamorous shoots.