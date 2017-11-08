Ragini MMS Returns actress Karsihma Sharma looks extremely bold in her latest photoshoot
Karsihma Sharma who has done TV serial like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus is making news with her latest bold photoshoot. Her Instagram account is full of bold pictures of her and in all of them she looks magnificent. The actress recently has shared some bold pictures of her on her Instagram account, she captioned the post as, “My one hour photoshoot � More pictures coming soon ❤ Shot by my favourite @amitkhannaphotography Muh @makeupbyanshu Styled by @prashantmangasuli”
Donning a plunging silvery outfit, Karishma has flaunted her svelte figure in utmost sensual manner, and it must be admitted that one would find extremely difficult to take eyes off the dazzling diva. Here are some behind the scene pictures from Karishma’s hawt-as-hell photo shoot.
#Repost @amitkhannaphotography (@get_repost) ・・・ So we did this shoot really quick 5 looks in an hour !! Love capturing her @karishmasharma22 styling @prashantmangasuli mua @makeupbyanshu photographer @amitkhannaphotography
#Repost @amitkhannaphotography (@get_repost) ・・・ Have a fab afternoon @karishmasharma22 ask her to post the hottest click of this series 😝😝 mua @makeupbyanshu thanks @ek_stylist for helping photography @amitkhannaphotography
She has done many TV serials like Pavitra Rishta, Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein and now she will be featured Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS Returns, which also stars Siddharth Gupta. Her intimate scenes from the web series went viral and the trailer was also to bold. Karishma even claimed that she even acted topless in Ragini MMS Returns.