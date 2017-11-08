Ragini MMS Returns actress Karsihma Sharma looks extremely bold in her latest photoshoot

Karsihma Sharma who has done TV serial like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus is making news with her latest bold photoshoot. Her Instagram account is full of bold pictures of her and in all of them she looks magnificent. The actress recently has shared some bold pictures of her on her Instagram account, she captioned the post as, “My one hour photoshoot � More pictures coming soon ❤ Shot by my favourite @amitkhannaphotography Muh @makeupbyanshu Styled by @prashantmangasuli”

Donning a plunging silvery outfit, Karishma has flaunted her svelte figure in utmost sensual manner, and it must be admitted that one would find extremely difficult to take eyes off the dazzling diva. Here are some behind the scene pictures from Karishma’s hawt-as-hell photo shoot.

My one hour photoshoot 😉 More pictures coming soon ❤️ Shot by my favourite @amitkhannaphotography Muh @makeupbyanshu Styled by @prashantmangasuli

A post shared by Ragini (@karishmasharma22) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:22am PST

She has done many TV serials like Pavitra Rishta, Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein and now she will be featured Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS Returns, which also stars Siddharth Gupta. Her intimate scenes from the web series went viral and the trailer was also to bold. Karishma even claimed that she even acted topless in Ragini MMS Returns.