Raees’s newest teaser: ‘Sheron Ka Zamana hota hai’

Shahrukh Khan is biggest movie star in India, his acting skills make the audience fall for him apart from that he knows all the tactics of a successful promotional strategy.

Shahrukh Khan has released a new teaser of his much awaited movie Raees which is ‘Shero Ka Zamana’.

We can see Saharukh and Nawaz in anger giving tough looks to each other and speaking roughly.

Raees has many dialogues and some of them are inspiring, there was news that a cobbler in suburbs of Mumbai got so inspired from Raees movie dialogue that he made a poster of the dialogue and got fixed in his shop and the dialogue is “Ammi Jaan kehti thi Koi Dhandha chotaa nahi hota Aur Dhandhe se bada koi Dharm nahi hota Ab yehi mera kalma hain aur yehi mera majhab !”

Shahrukh and Nawaz are not leaving any chance to promote their film but unfortunately beautiful Mahira Khan is not promoting the movie. The reason behind Mahira is not promoting the movie is because of the ban that is imposed on Pakistani actors.

The film was supposedly to release on 26th January clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s much awaited ‘Kaabil’. Earlier ‘Kaabil’ producers changed its release date, and, now ‘Raees’ release date has also changed. The film is scheduled to release on the 25th of January.