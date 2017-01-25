Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan leads Hrithik Roshan in advance ticket booking

New Delhi: Finally the day has come, which is all set to witness the clash of the titans in Bollywood- ‘Raees’ vs ‘Kaabil.’

According to Box Office India, SRK’s ‘Raees’ has pulled a distance ahead. ‘Raees’ advance booking started late with some multiplexes only opening advance from Monday, but it has notched up pre sales of 12.50 crore nett.

Also Read : ‘Raees’: An immersive SRK entertainer



Advance Booking Status:

Inox- 97,000 tickets;

PVR- 33,000 tickets;

Cinepolis – 46,000 tickets.

Report says that the booking status has been excellent at both multiplexes and single screens, with the single screens at Muslim centres in Gujarat and UP, having chances to witness record collections on a non holiday.

‘Kaabil,’ on the other hand, had an advance, which opened even later than ‘Raees,’ with the biggest multiplex chains PVR and Inox only opening on Monday, but the results are below the mark.

The single screen advance is poor, while multiplexes are a little better but still low.