‘Raees’ actor Narendra Jha passes away due to cardiac arrest at 55

B-town actor Narendra Jha, who was last seen as Musa Bhai in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Raees’ in 2017, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. He was 55.

To note, Jha acted in many successful movies such as ‘Haider’-starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In Haider, he essayed the role of Dr Hilal Meer and in Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Kaabil’, he portrayed Police Inspector Chaubey. According to reports, this was the third time that Jha had a heart attack. He survived on previous two occasions. Notably, he was also a part of Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas’ ambitious project, ‘Saaho’.

Jha was prolific in both the mediums, TV and films. Narendra Jha started his career with the television industry and became a known face with shows like Begusarai, Ek Ghar Banaunga, Supercops vs Supervillains and others.