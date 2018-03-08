Radhika Madan takes break from TV, focus on big break in Bollywood

After the success of television show “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”, actress Radhika Madan has taken a break from the small screen industry to focus on making a career in Bollywood. “After ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, I have taken a break from the television industry. But for now, I have recently wrapped up shooting for my Bollywood film and I have a few other films lined up as well which will be starting in the coming month,” Radhika said.

Before getting into acting, she used to work as a dance instructor in Delhi. “As a dancer, it actually helps you in acting… The zone which you go to before performing – it is all the same with every artiste, be it an actor, dancer, painter. So being a dancer actually helped me grow as an actor and modified my personality,” said the actress.

“Earlier, I used to say that dancing is my first love but now, I love acting and the way I am becoming through acting is what I live for. I am constantly working on myself everyday, to become a better version of me,” she added.