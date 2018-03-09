Radhika Apte trolled by moral police for wearing a bikini; read what she has to say

Radhika Apte took much awaited break from her busy schedule and was seen on the beaches of Goa. But some anti-fans of the actress were disappointed after Radhika posted a bikini picture of her at the beach. She was slut shammed and was told that it is against Indian culture. When DNA asked her about the troll, in response she said,”I didn’t even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It’s ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?”.

The moral police have targeted many Bollywood celebrities on social media Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Esha Gupta are among the few actresses who have been trolled. When asked Padman actress how she deals with such kind of troll she said, “I don’t know them, so I don’t deal with them.”

On the work front Radhika’s movie Padman did quite well at the Box office and she was applauded for her role. The actress will be seen next in Netflix series Sacred Games. Sacred Games is a celluloid adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s critically acclaimed bestseller of the same name.