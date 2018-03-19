Radhika Apte stuns in a white sheer gown for Manish Malhotra

Actress Radhika Apte known for her electric presence on screen left an entire crowd mesmerized by her presence in the Pune Fashion Show held by Manish Malhotra

Taking the ramp by storm in a Manish Malhotra creation for the first time, She gracefully carried herself in a white sheer chiffon Grecian gown with embroidery of flowers and a trail. She re defined elegance. Radhika had a ball being dressed up for the world renowned fashion designer. Known for her simplicity, she stunned everyone with her beauty and style.

For Radhika who is born and brought up in Pune it was a very emotional experience which left her with an immense gratitude. The versatile actress has not only won hearts over her unique body of work but has also stunned everyone with her style game.