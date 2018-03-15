Mumbai: Recently, actor Radhika Apte revealed to Neha Dhupia on chat show that she slapped her co-star for misbehaving with her. During the shooting her co-star began tickling her feet. An irate Radhika instinctively slapped him. She was quoted as saying, “It was my first day on the set and a famous south actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we’d never met before and I instinctively slapped him”. However, this is not the first time that an actor has slapped their co-star or colleague. There have many slap-gates in Bollywood, even if it was meant for the sake of a scene in the movie.

These stars have slapped their co-star for the movie and otherwise.

Scarlett Wilson

British model turned actress Scarlett Wilson, who was seen in the song ‘Manohari’ in Baahubali: The Beginning, has slapped her co-star Umakant Rai for inappropriately touching her. The video went viral over internet, in the video Umakant can be seen touching her hair on the sets of the film. Reportedly, Umakant Rai stormed out of the sets after the incident.

Raveena Tondon

Raveena Tondon, who made her comeback with Maatr, directed by Ashter Sayed, who wanted her to slap her co-star Madhur Mittal for real, to get the right reaction from him. A source said to leading daily, “Raveena was hesitant to slap Madhur initially, she had her doubts but her director managed to convince her. They spoke about the scene at length and then shot for it. Sometimes when you fake it, it is evident on screen and we wanted to avoid that. So, when Raveena agreed to do it and shot for it we could capture her actual reaction.”

A source says, “Madhur was angry and shocked, and that is what we wanted to show in the scene. They had to shoot the scene thrice because of camera angles so he was actually got slapped three times but he did not complain about it. Finally, the scene turned out to be pretty good.”

Salman Khan

Salman Khan threatened Varun Dhawan when he called him Salman Uncle. Varun said that, “I went for trial (show of Judwaa) and I called him Salman uncle he got very upset. He told me ‘I will slap you if you call me that, call me Salman bhai. I don’t care if you are David Dhawan’s son I won’t allow you inside theatre if you call me uncle”.

It is also reported that, Salman slapped director Subhash Ghai at a party, over some comment made by the latter. Subhash Ghai recounted how depressing and embarrassing this fight was for him and how the two came back together. He shared, “It was very embarrassing for me that night and I came back home completely depressed. Next morning I got a call from Salim sahib who paid his respect to me by apologizing and sent Salman to my home within one hour. Salman came and stood in front of me like a guilty child. I smiled and asked him, ‘What happened to you last night ?’ and he said, ‘I have come here because my father told me to do so.’ I said, ‘So you are not sorry?’ and he replied, ‘Of course I am.’ That’s how we broke the ice,” said Salman’s Yuvvraaj director.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh and Shirish Kunder, (husband of Farah Khan) were involved in a fight at the party which was hosted by Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, Shirish made some nasty comments against Ra.One, which angered Shah Rukh Khan who slapped him hard. But now everything is fine between Farah and Shah Rukh, as she decided to move ahead.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt gave a break to model turned actor Muzammil in the movie ‘Dhoka’. It is reported that Pooja slapped the actor during the shooting because he couldn’t get the right expressions.

Aditya Pancholi

Reportedly, Aditya slapped his co-star Vije Bhatia and continued to abuse him for well over an hour on the set of the film ‘Lakhon Hain Yahan Dilwale’. The reason behind the harassing him was he wanted to Vije get into character. Vije commented saying. “Aditya sir walked up to me and without saying much, slapped me in front of the entire unit. Not only that, he abused and insulted me for almost an hour. I was annoyed and helpless at the same time. I had no choice but to complete the scene I had with him,” he says.