Radhika Apte features in the hottest name on popular OTT platform

With her recently released a short film, Lust Stories on a popular OTT platform and two other projects in the pipeline on it, Radhika Apte seems to the queen of not just big-screen films, but even the growing digital platform. It has not been very long in India that people have got hooked on to OTT platforms. However, the digital space is something that Radhika got on to much before it even became popular.

Her short film, Ahalya is yet one of the most loved films on the digital platform. With Lust Stories, her first release on Netflix, the actress received rave reviews for her performance. Next big thing on it for Radhika is, Netflix’s first Indian original web series, Sacred Games, in which she will be seen playing a RAW agent. That too will be releasing this year.

Lastly, Radhika’s web series, Ghoul, which is a collaboration between Phantom and Blumhouse will too release some time in this year. What is amazing is that, in addition to these, the actress also has her big screen outings lined up for this year post-Padman. There is Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan and Andhadhun with Ayushmann Khurrana.