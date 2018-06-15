JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Though nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the Aam Aadmi Party, the latest sit-in at the residence…
Decoding Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to Nagpur
The deluge of media reports and commentaries on former president Pranab Mukherjee’s controversial visit to RSS headquarters in Nagpur last…
Judges join politics to ensure political justice
Justice and politics are implacable foes, so when a high court judge joins politics, it creates a sensation. Two judges…
Lateral government entry: A welcome move
Trust vested interests to resist change, all change. It is natural for entrenched interests to safeguard their positions. That would…
Tokenism will not make Mumbai smart
McKinsey Global Institute has just come out with its paper on Smart Cities: Digital Solutions for a more liveable future…
Race 3: Twitterati not overwhelmed with Salman Khan’s film; read out the comments
Much awaited movie of the year Race 3 is finally out in theatres today, but it seems like audience are little disappointed with the film. Even the critics are not impressed with the movie and gave a mixed review. But all the bhai fans are loving it, and it seems like they don’t care about reviews and critics. Once Salman Khan also said in Karan Johar’s show that he doesn’t read his movie reviews and he really don’t care about them. But on social media, his film Race 3, is getting mix response from his fans some are praising it and some of them are calling it one of the worst movies of Salman Khan.
Lets us see if Salman Khan’s aura, makes ‘Race 3’ hit or it will tank just like ‘Tubelight’. The multi starrer film is directed by Remo D’Souza and it is produced by Ramesh Taurani.