Race 3: Twitterati not overwhelmed with Salman Khan's film; read out the comments

Jun 15, 2018
Much awaited movie of the year Race 3 is finally out in theatres today, but it seems like audience are little disappointed with the film. Even the critics are not impressed with the movie and gave a mixed review. But all the bhai fans are loving it, and it seems like they don’t care about reviews and critics. Once Salman Khan also said in Karan Johar’s show that he doesn’t read his movie reviews and he really don’t care about them. But on social media, his film Race 3, is getting mix response from his fans some are praising it and some of them are calling it one of the worst movies of Salman Khan.

Lets us see if Salman Khan’s aura, makes ‘Race 3’ hit or it will tank just like ‘Tubelight’. The multi starrer film is directed by Remo D’Souza and it is produced by Ramesh Taurani.

 


