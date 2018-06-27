Race 3 success effect? Bobby Deol gifts himself SUV worth Rs 1.2 crore

Bobby Deol, who featured in Race 3 alongside Salman Khan, has bought a new car. Bollywood celebrities always have a connection with a luxury cars in real life, and Bobby Deol has become one of them after he gifted a luxury car to himself. (Image credit: Motoroids)

Bobby has bought a new Range Rover Sport SUV which is worth Rs. 1.2 crore. The luxury car is a 3.0-litre diesel variant of Range Rover Sport. Other than Bobby, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt also own Land Rover SUVs and they have been spotted various time with their cars.

Bobby Deol was seen in Race 3 where he played an important role. The film was criticised for its poor story but being a Salman Khan film, it earned well on the box-office. We wonder if Bobby has gifted himself this luxury car owing to the box-office success of Race 3? Bobby will be next seen in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ along with Dharmendra and Sunny Deol. ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ is the third edition of film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, which was released in 2011.