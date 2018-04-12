‘Race 3’, ‘Student of The Year 2’, ‘Baaghi 3’ and 5 other Bollywood sequels to look forward to
It has just been a day when Karan Johar announced the two leading ladies of his upcoming movie ‘Student of The Year 2’ opposite Tiger Shroff. It is a sequel of the movie of the same name which featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The film was released in 2012. But hey, wait! this is not the only movie sequel which is releasing this year or in the near future.
Here are following the list of sequels of Bollywood movies which will release this year and some in near future:
Race 3
Salman Khan starrer ‘Race 3’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. Earlier the makers gave a glimpse of the star cast by sharing the posters of each character in the film. The posters looked interesting and left us exciting for the movie. And we are sure this multi-starrer will be biggest action entertainer of the year. If reports to believed then the trailer of ‘Race 3’ will be attached to Marvel’s biggest and most anticipated release of the year – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ which will release on April 27.
Baaghi 3
Even before the release of Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Baaghi 2’, Sajid Nadiadwala announced ‘Baaghi 3’. Sajid said that the writing of ‘Baaghi 3’ is in process and within a month they will announce the final team including female lead. There are reports that Disha Patani will again be paired with Tiger. ‘Baaghi 2’ is the third movie of 2018 which has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office.
Don 3
Many years after the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 2’, it looks like the makers are now all set for the third instalment. As per the reports, Farhan Akhtar who also helmed the first two films of ‘Don’ franchise, has penned down a script for ‘Don 3’. The report also states Farhan might also act in the film as a desi cop and the film will be shot in India. However, for fans disappointment, Priyanka Chopra might not be there as her character is not needed in the storyline and a new cast will be brought on board.
2.0
Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer is one of India’s highly anticipated films ever. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 crore, 2.0 is directed by Shankar and is likely to release by the end of this year.
ABCD 3
Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif are all set to pair together in Remo D’Souza’s third instalment of hit dance movie ‘ABCD’ and is set to release on November next year. Varun Dhawan last month released the teaser of the movie claiming to be the biggest dance film ever. The teaser shows silhouettes of Katrina, Varun and Prabhu Deva grooving and tells that the movie will be in 3D.
Dabangg 3
The third instalment of ‘Dabangg’ series is on cards and will again see beautiful jodi of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. As per the reports, Salman Khan’s cop drama may release on December 9 as Salman wants to bring his movie two weeks before Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’
Total Dhamaal
The third instalment of Indra Kumar’s comedy series will feature Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles. The star cast also has Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi. The last two films had earned Rs 32 crore and Rs 45 crore, respectively at the box office.
Housefull 4
Sajid Nadiadwala’s famous comedy series ‘Housefull’ is all set to return on big screen to make you laugh. The movie will feature Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon. As per the reports, the movie will release during Diwali in 2019.