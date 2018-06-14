‘Race 3’ star Salman Khan started following Iulia Vantur on Instagram

Audience love Salman Khan and he never fails to entertain his fans. Unlike few celebrities who don’t prefer using social media, Salman Khan is highly active on all the platforms. From giving an insight into his current and forthcoming projects to sharing personal moments from his life, he does it all on social media. He has a huge fan following on his Instagram page but mysteriously he used to follows only two accounts.

A few months back, Salman surprised his fans when he started following Isabelle Kaif and not her sister Katrina Kaif. But the recent interesting development is expected to leave his legions of supporters in a tizzy. Salman has now started following Iulia Vantur’s Instagram account.

Iulia recently crooned the song Selfish from Race 3 which was penned by Salman. The film will hit the theatres on June 15. Race 3, the action-thriller, is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films. Besides Race 3, Iulia would also sing a romantic track with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.