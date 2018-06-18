Race 3: Sofia Hayat grossed out over Salman Khan and Bobby Deol’s shirtless scene

The much-awaited fireworks for Salman Khan’s Eid bonanza ‘Race 3’ has finally reached the public eye and let’s just say the audience has seen better. The action thriller directed by Remo D’Souza may have bored the audience, but the screen did brighten up when Salman Khan and Bobby Deol walked shirtless in a scene. While fans drooled over the macho men, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat begs to differ. The reality star found the shirtless scene utterly gross!

Media woman Rakhi Sawant, who is known to be an entertaining mouthpiece, posted a screenshot of the shirtless scene from the Race 3 trailer, to which Sofia commented expressing her views. One may have thought that Hayat would be a victim of social media bashing, but in this case the internet agreed to it and mirrored her opinion.

Sofia Hayat’s dislike for Salman goes way back to the reality show that is hosted by Khan himself. After her ouster from the controversial reality show, the model-turned-nun had slammed the actor, accusing him of being biased towards female contestants. She also called him a “women abuser.”

“Bigg Boss always shows us at some level what is going wrong in society. For example, my story highlighted the abuse of women by men in India and how nothing is ever done about it, no matter how hard women fight for justice. Armaan was employed by Salman Khan himself, in the end, cementing the idea that women abusers stick together. Salman had an opportunity to show the public that abusing women is wrong. He chose not to because he himself has abused women,” Sofia had told an entertainment website earlier.

Sofia was also recently in the news for urging the Mumbai Police to take fast action against co-contestant of Bigg Boss, Armaan Kohli, for his alleged assault on live-in girlfriend Neeru Randhawa.