Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3‘ has hit the theatres but unfortunately for ‘Bhaijaan’ fans, the film has opened up on negative review. Even, film critic Taran Adarsh labelled the movie as a ‘Disappointment’. On the first day, the film received mix reactions from fans on Twitter. While many liked the action in the film, there were many fans who think the movie is a waste of time. Many did not like Salman being part of this series and wanted Saif to be there. Here is how people are reacting to Race 3 on Twitter:

Bhai Fans like us after watching #Race3 pic.twitter.com/agaad05Wdo — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) June 15, 2018

Talking about the movie, ‘Race 3’ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film revolves around Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor) who is a patriarch and at the helm of affairs of a family run business. He has powerful connections and even more powerful enemies. The film is directed by filmmaker Remo D’Souza and is the third instalment of Race franchise. The previous two parts were well received by the audiences and featured Saif Ali Khan as the lead.