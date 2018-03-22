Race 3: Salman Khan shares Daisy Shah’s sizzling poster as Sanjana

Superstar Salman Khan after introducing himself as Sikander in Race 3 he further introduced, Jacqueline’s character which is Jessica, Bobby Deol’s character which is Yash and now he has introduced Sanjana played by Daisy Shah.

From Race 3 Superstar Salman Khan took to his social media and introduces Sanjana’s aka Daisy Shah from the Race 3 team. The superstar as promised will be introducing the Race 3 family over the week, today the Salman took to his social media to introduce Daisy Shah’s character Sanjana. Salman posted the picture and wrote, ” Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial”

Actress Daisy Shah also took to her social media and retweeted Salman’s tweet and wrote, ” It’s time to get dangerous! You think you can handle it? 💥🔥 #Race3 #Race3ThisEid”

Co-star Bobby wrote in his tweet that, “The perfect combination of strength and beauty! @ShahDaisy25 #Race3 #Race3ThisEid”

Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the Race. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah shared a lot of behind the scenes images from their squash sessions together.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.