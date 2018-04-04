Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline, Bobby Deol and others wrap Abu Dhabi schedule

Team Race 3 who were busy shooting in Abu Dhabi have recently wrapped their schedule The entire cast along with producer Ramesh Taurani are returning back to the bay after completing a month-long schedule in Abu Dhabi for Race 3.

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and others posed for a picture perfect moment on their way back home. Bobby Deol took to social media sharing the picture captioning, “On our way back after a great shoot schedule of #Race3 in Abu Dhabi … Thank you for the love #AbuDhabi”.

On our way back after a great shoot schedule of #Race3 in Abu Dhabi … Thank you for the love #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/2cqfq14KHC — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) April 3, 2018

Producer Ramesh Taurani shared, “On our way back after a great shoot schedule of #Race3 in #AbuDhabi…”.

Saqib Saleem shared, “And it’s time to go home.. Schedule wrap !! #Race3 #Race3ThisEid”.

The Abu Dhabi schedule included high octane action sequences performed by Salman Khan a glimpse of which was also seen in Remo’s birthday video. Jacqueline will be seen exhibiting MMA techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches in the film.

Salman Khan and other cast have been time and again treating the audience with insights from the sets which has generated immense anticipation amongst the masses. Race 3 consist of an ensemble star cast The ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.