Race 3 poster: Salman Khan introduces Jacqueline Fernandez as Jessica through this new poster
Mumbai: Salman Khan surprised his fans with the poster of his upcoming film ‘Race 3’. On Tuesday morning, he shared a poster featuring Jacqueline Fernandez as Jessica, who was seen in an action mode holding a gun in her hand. Salman wrote while introducing Jacqueline’s character, “Jessica: Raw power. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial.” Jacqueline herself added, “…and power can be dangerous!! #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial.”
Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018
Earlier, Jacqueline was seen in such a character with Sidharth Malhotra in ‘A Gentleman’. Well we hope the makers will present Jacqueline in different look with a lot of action and thrill in the film.
On Monday, Salman had tweeted about his Race 3 character, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish. #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial.”
Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/FAP4FAQkoc
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2018
Race 3 is an action-thriller which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Unlike past two films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza. Reportedly, Race 3 will be clashing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Fanney Khan’.
Race 3 releases on Eid this year on June 3.