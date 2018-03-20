Race 3 poster: Salman Khan introduces Jacqueline Fernandez as Jessica through this new poster

Rahul coronation with empty words The investiture ceremony of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President was performed at the 84th plenary session of the party…

Aadhaar is meandering in a legal maze The ambitious programme to provide a unique 12-digit identification number to 1.3 billion Indian citizens, Aadhaar has been a matter…

A moment for sober, strategic reflection There is no doubt that the four by-election victories have energised the Opposition as never before. The triumphalism that has…

TDP quits NDA: Debate and defeat no-confidence motion The notice of a no-trust motion against the Modi Government, as and when it is taken up in the Lok…