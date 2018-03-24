‘Race 3’ new poster: The bad guy Freddy Daruwala as ‘RANA’ from Race 3 is here!

As promised on Monday, Salman Khan has been treating the audience with the character poster of the Race 3 family. After introducing Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, Salman Khan took to Twitter the new poster of the action franchise features Rana aka Freddy Daruwala in an intense angry look, pointing a gun with a fierce look.

Superstar Salman Khan took to his twitter to reveal the bad guy of the film Freddy Daruwala The actor posted, ” Rana: Bad is an understatement. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Freddydaruwala @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial”

Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the Race.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah shared a lot of behind the scenes images from their squash sessions together. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.