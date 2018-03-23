Race 3 new poster: Salman Khan unveils ‘Angry Young Man’ Saqib Saleem aka Suraj
New Delhi: After introducing a series of characters from his upcoming flick, ‘Race 3‘, Salman Khan has now introduced the film’s angry young man – Saqib Saleem. The ‘Sultan’ star took to Twitter to share a photo of Saqib’s character and wrote alongside, ” Suraj: the angry young man. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Saqibsaleem @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial”.
Suraj: the angry young man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Saqibsaleem @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/OebXXRnALr
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 23, 2018
Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the third instalment of ‘Race’ also stars Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year.