Race 3 new poster: Meet Sikander aka Salman Khan in this new poster

After treating the audience with an intriguing logo, Salman Khan shares the very first poster of Race 3. The poster new of the action franchise features Salman Khan in an intense avatar going ahead to create immense anticipation amongst the masses. The poster showcases pumped up Salman donning a black suit with a gun in hand.

Salman promises his fans to introduce his Race 3 family this week and presenting himself as Sikander, having a tagline of ‘selfless over selfish’ Sharing the poster Salman Khan wrote, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish.”

Leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez also took to social media to share the poster, captioning, “Meet Sikander, the mystery you can’t solve..!!”. Director Remo D’souza also shares, “Meet #Sikander.. the man of the moment #Race3ThisEid”.

Race 3 marks the debut of Salman Khan, who will be seen leading the Race alongside franchise favourites Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Marking to be the directorial debut of the very talented Remo D’souza, Race 3 is all set to have the pulse racing!

The Race 3 team has wrapped its shooting schedule in Mumbai and Thailand and are currently shooting the action leg of the film in Abu Dhabi. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.