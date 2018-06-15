Race 3 movie: Review, cast, director

Film: Race 3

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala

Director: Remo D’souza

Rating: * *

Johnson Thomas

Salman Khan is probably looking for a home run with ‘Race 3’, yet another of his Eid releases. Designed as a high-octane suspense masala entertainer, ‘Race 3’, rides the desirables like action, music, thrills and suspense with the flamboyance of a lushly endowed beauty, but the resultant simulated theatrics of the absurd, don’t cut any ice.

‘Race 3’ is yet another biggie which preferred to keep the critics at bay while hoping that the seemingly insincere ‘Wah-Wahs’ of celebrities on social media would be enough to help garner curiosity and translate into the eyeballs expected. Incidentally, the 3D tag here is merely a gimmicky means to generate quick revenue given that the tickets are priced at an exorbitant Rs 300 plus in most multiplexes.

I guess the 3D was intended to take the heat away from the ageing superstars, but all it does is magnify their ineptitude to a degree that they are rendered unbearable. Neither Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol nor Salman Khan can bear up to the dimensional effects of 3D while the actresses have precious little to do other than lip-sync, fight and dance in opulent serenades.

The songs, aiming for clingy attachment only manage an irritable on-screen flash-by. Neither Heeriye, Selfish nor Allah Duhai Hai have the memorability to stay with you for longer than the duration of the film. Even the rather erratic, but more than a generous spray of ammunition, flashy speed runs, the conflagration of souped-up cars, slickly edited action sequences can conjure logic for this dysfunctional set-up that goes for extremes in it’s bid to outdo the past. The previous editions of the franchise were not great, but they managed to catch the fancy of the audience, because of the judicious mix of hummable songs, beauties, action and suspense. Director Remo D’souza’s attempt to trump Abbas-Mustan comes across as flashy and unrelentingly tedious. The scripting is compulsively formulaic and it’s contortionist convulsions come across as silly and fanciful.

Salman steps into Saif Ali Khan’s shoes for this instalment, but his Sikander is not the suave, intelligent and sexy that Saif personified. His so-called smarts appear contrived and his sartorial style is just a little too flashy to be fashionable. The dysfunctional family setup has Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor) as it’s patriarch- head of the family business. Sikander is his brother’s son and his favourite while his own progeny Sooraj (Saquib Salim) and Sanjana (Daisy Shah), getting tired of waiting in the wings, conspire to undermine Sikander’s credibility. Jessica (Jacqueline Fernandez), enters the big picture just when family relations are getting to a boil. The family though has many more enemies outside the home-front – so it’s time for twists and turns that make plausibility one of the greatest casualties here.

This is the kind of film that relies rather too heavily on camerawork, editing and stunt choreography to deliver its punches. The acting is mere posing so don’t expect any great histrionics from this bunch of misfits. Remos’s ‘Race 3’ is a trippy effort that rather underlines mainstream Bollywood’s bankruptcy of fresh story ideas.