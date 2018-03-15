Race 3 motion poster: Get ready for Salman Khan’s Race 3 this Eid
There were reports stating that Salman Khan starrer Race 3 will release on Eid 2018. And guess what, the reports have gotten an official confirmation. The makers of Race 3 released the first motion poster of the film on the social media.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the motion poster of Race 3 on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Countdown begins for one of the keenly-awaited movies of 2018… #Race3… #Race3 #Race3ThisEid”
Well, The Race 3 team has wrapped its shooting schedule in Mumbai and Thailand and are currently shooting the action leg of the film in Abu Dhabi.
Race 3 is an action-thriller which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Unlike past two films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza. Reportedly, Race 3 will be clashing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Fanney Khan’.
So, get ready for the battle between Race 3 and Fanney Khan.