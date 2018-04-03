Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez trains with the gun for the film

Jacqueline Fernandez ’s first look from Race 3 was released recently where the actress is seen holding a gun. The stylish look has received an amazing response from all quarters. When we inquired further, we heard from sources close to the actress that Jacqueline has been training to use the gun for the film.

Jacqueline will be seen doing a lot of action in the film for the very first time and is leaving no stone unturned for this debut. A specialist of the same has been taking sessions of Jacqueline, teaching her how to handle and operate the gun. The training was important as her character needed to be extremely comfortable and well versed with the use of guns. The correct way to hold it, the level at which it is held, the body language while holding a gun, how to shoot and lots of other nitty gritties.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently in Abu Dhabi shooting for the climax sequence of Race 3 along with the entire team. Race 3 will be Jacqueline’s second Eid release after Kick. Jacqueline shares, “I had very briefly used a gun in an earlier film but for Race 3, there is a lot more to learn as the use is more extensive. I have been training with some of the best people for it and performing action is quite exciting.”