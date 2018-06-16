Race 3, I Found Love song: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez will mesmerise you with their romantic track

A day after the release, ‘Race 3‘ makers released yet another song, a romantic track from the film titled as ‘I Found Love’ which is sung by Salman Khan and Veera Saxena. Featuring Salman and Jacqueline, the song is shot in some beautiful locations across Jammu and Kashmir and we must say that the chemistry between Salman and Jacqueline will surely mesmerise you and make you fall in love all over again.

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and the lyrics are penned by Salman himself. ‘Race 3‘ is the most-talked-about films of 2018 and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. ‘Race 3’ is third instalment of the ‘Race’ franchise, is directed by Remo D’Souza.

The film hit the screens on Friday, June 15 but received mostly negative review across the country. However, at the box-office, the film has earned Rs 29.17 crore, emerging the biggest opener of 2018 for a Hindi film.