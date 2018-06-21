Race 3 – Day 6 Box Office Report: Salman Khan’s film inches close to 150 Cr, mints 142.01 Cr within 6 days

Race 3 stays strong by minting 9.25 Cr on day 5 taking the grand total to 142.01 Cr at the domestic box office. A huge part of the number is coming in from the phenomenal performance of the film in single screens across India.

Within a span of 6 days the Salman Khan starrer action franchise inches close to 150 Cr which is likely to cross within the week’s time. Race 3 also crossed 100 Cr mark at the domestic market in the first weekend.

The film also goes ahead to become the highest opener of 2018 by minting 29.17 Cr on day 1. The day 2 collections witnessed an upward trend as it saw 38.14 Cr at the box office followed by day 3 collections of 39.16 cr, day 4 collection of 14.24 Cr and day 5 being 12.05 Cr. Not just the domestic, Race 3 has slayed internationally by garnering whopping numbers at the international box office.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza is running strong at the box office.