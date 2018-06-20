‘Race 3’ – Day 5 Box Office Report: Salman Khan’s film passes crucial Tuesday with this amount of collection

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 marches ahead with a total of 132.76 Cr at the domestic box office. The film witnesses a healthy trend on a working Tuesday by collecting 12.05 Cr despite offers in theatres nationally.

The audience is pouring in large numbers for Race 3 across quarters, showcasing a bumper opening for a non-festive release. Race 3 also crossed 100 Cr mark at the domestic market in the first weekend. The film also goes ahead to become the highest opener of 2018 by minting 29.17 Cr on day 1.

The day 2 collections witnessed an upward trend as it saw 38.14 Cr at the box office followed by day 3 collections of 39.16 cr and day 4 collection of 14.24 Cr. Not just the domestic, Race 3 has slayed internationally by garnering whopping numbers at the international box office.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza is running strong at the box office.