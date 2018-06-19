‘Race 3’ – Day 4 Box Office Report: Salman Khan’s film holds strong on Monday, races to become HIT with 120.71 cr

Salman Khan‘s Eid release, Race 3 races ahead to become a HIT. The film garners love from the audience as it holds strong on working Monday by minting 14.24 cr, taking total to 120.71 cr at the domestic box office. Mass centres are witnessing an upward trend from the release day. The audience is pouring in large numbers for Race 3 across quarters, showcasing a bumper opening for a non-festive release.

#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]… Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz.

Race 3 also crossed 100 Cr mark at the domestic market in the first weekend. The film also goes ahead to become the highest opener of 2018 by minting 29.17 Cr on day 1.

The day 2 collections witnessed an upward trend as it saw 38.14 Cr at the box office followed by day 3 collections of 39.16 cr, taking the 3 days grand total to 106.47 Cr. Not just the domestic, Race 3 has slayed internationally too by mining 181.32 Cr over the first weekend.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza is running strong at the box office.