Race 3 box-office: Salman Khan’s film collection drops may not cross Rs 175 crore

While Salman Khan has enough reason to scoff at critics who wrote off ‘Race 3’, he is still far from pleased by the box office outcome of his latest Eid offering. Post Eid, the festive season that is regarded as Salman’s apna ilaaka (personal domain), the film nosedived at the box office.

A top personnel from a leading multiplex chain who wishes to remain anonymous, says the backlash against Race 3 has severely affected its footfalls. “There is no doubt that ‘Race 3’ is the poorest Eid performer from Salman Bhai. Even his staunch fans have hated it. The fall in footfalls post-Eid has been steep. We expect the film to plummet even further in the second week.”

Trade pundit Amod Mehra says he’s not surprised by the dip in sales. “Since the film lacked substance the collections were bound to drop. Had the film not been released over the Eid weekend, it would not have collected more than Rs. 125 cr.”

The first and most major fall-out of Race 3’s underperformance is a re-think regarding the director for ‘Race 4’. One hears from reliable sources that Remo D’souza who directed Race 3 may not direct Race 4 anymore. “In any case, Remo is busy with his dance film with Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. So, he won’t be able to devote time to Race 4 next year,” says the source.

The producers may revert to Abbas-Mustan who co-directed the first and second Race films.