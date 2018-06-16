Free Press Journal
Race 3 Box Office Report: Salman Khan’s film breaks records on its first day, expected to hit the charts on Eid

— By Sumit Rajguru | Jun 16, 2018 11:00 am
Salman Khan’s recently released film Race 3 turned out to be the biggest Eid gift for his fans. Yes, on the very first day, Race 3 has broken the records on day 1. An ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter and gave the first-day box office report of Race 3.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Fri ₹ 29.17 cr. India biz… With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS.”

Well, it seems that this Salman Khan’s Race 3 movie is all set to make a solid collection on Saturday as Bhai has always been getting lucky on the auspicious festival of Islam, Ramzan.

Directed by Remo D’souza, the action flick Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala. The film has been getting mix response from the critics but a huge response from the masses.

