‘Race 3’ Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan’s action film set to open around Rs 35 crore mark

Finally, the day is set to arrive. Salman Khan’s big release ‘Race 3‘ is arriving in less than six months after his last Blockbuster ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The film has everything going for it in terms of the star power, franchise quotient and of course the big screen appeal. This is the kind of film that warrants a theatrical watch and with Tips going all out to promote it in a massive way, ‘Race 3’ is all over the news and rightly so.

The trailer gives the right impression of this multi-starrer being an action thriller for the masses which also boasts of class appeal due to huge production values. Meanwhile, one waits to see the kind of twists and turns that Remo D’Souza brings in the narrative, considering the fact that Abbas-Mustan have patented that with ‘Race’ and ‘Race 2’.

In a regular scenario, the film could well have aimed for a start of over Rs. 40 crores, more so since it is releasing on over 4000 screens and there is no competition from the past or present either. However, the music hasn’t really caught up and moreover, the film too is slightly different from usual Salman Khan starters which generally carry more rustic appeal. This one is far more urbane and it would be interesting to see how small town mass audiences grab this one.

Nonetheless, it is good to see Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez adding on to the star appeal and Bobby Deol in a comeback mode too which would help ‘Race 3 gain’ eyeballs. As of now, a start of Rs. 35 crore is pretty much on the cards. That would be in line with some of the best opening films of Salman Khan and anything more than that would be an added bonus.