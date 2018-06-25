Race 3 box-office collection: Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez’s movie enters list of Top 20 all time grossers

‘Race 3‘ had a passable second Sunday as Rs. 6.50 crore came in. Even a reasonably accepted film would have managed a double digit score at least on its 10th day, especially if it had netted over Rs. 100 crore in its opening weekend. However, Race 3 hasn’t managed to do that at all, with the collections staying consistently low despite the film playing in around 2000 screens.

The film has now amassed Rs. 156.04 crore and that has given it something to cheer about at least from the academic standpoint. Reason being that it has just about managed to find Number 20 slot in All Time highest grossing Hindi films ever since the coining of the Rs.100 Crore Club. It has gone past ‘Dabangg 2’ [ Rs.156.50 crore] which was earlier occupying Number 20 slot and is below ‘Baaghi 2’ which had netted Rs.166 crore. The next film in line is Bang Bang which had collected Rs.181 crore in its lifetime and it is improbable for ‘Race 3’ to reach anywhere close to that number. This means it will eventually end up at Number 19 slot.

Interestingly, Salman Khan still rules as he has as many as seven films in the Top-20. This list includes ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Kick’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Race 3’. Nonetheless, from a set up like ‘Race 3’, expectations were for the film to comfortably cross the Rs. 200 crore mark and then enter the Top-10 list by going past Chennai Express which had netted Rs. 227 crore in its lifetime. Unfortunately though, that hasn’t happened and hence ‘Race 3’ is being seen as an under performer at the Box Office.