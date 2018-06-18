Race 3 box-office collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s film hits a century, mints Rs 106.47 crore

‘Race 3‘ had a very good weekend as Rs 106.47 crore came in. After good growth on Saturday, the film had another strong day as Sunday brought in further Rs 39.16 crore. Though a film of this scale, stature and release period warranted a weekend of over Rs 110 crore, even this number is quite huge. Reason being that the only other Hindi film to have managed this kind of strong weekend is ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ which had brought in Rs. 114.93 crore and that too was a Salman Khan starrer.

The film has enjoyed the biggest weekend of 2018 by a distance and that counts Hollywood release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as well which had collected Rs 94.30 crore after opening better at Rs. 31.30 crore. As for Hindi releases, no film has even managed to touch Rs 80 crore weekend this year, leave aside the Rs. 90 crore milestone. While ‘Padmaavat’ had brought home Rs 78 crore in its first three days, ‘Baaghi 2’ had collected Rs 73.10 crore.

That said, word of mouth of each of these films was much stronger. While ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ had entered the Rs 200 Crore Club, ‘Padmaavat’ had found its way into the Rs 300 Crore Club. This isn’t all as ‘Baaghi 2’ too managed Blockbuster numbers of Rs. 166 crore and the first target for ‘Race 3’ would be to go past this number in quick time. Only if that happens in the current week itself would the Remo D’Souza directed film would have a definite chance of entering the Rs. 200 Crore Club.