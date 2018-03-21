Race 3: Bobby Deol as Yash is all set to be the main man of the film

After Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol’s look from his upcoming Race 3 is finally unveiled and we must say, his makeover will make anyone amaze. Salman Khan took to his Twitter and considered Bobby as a main man of the film.

Salman Khan wrote, “Yash : The Main Man.”

Well, in this picture, Bobby is looking muscular as well as intense. His drastic makeover to become fat to fit is a thing to watch out for. Race 3 considered as Bobby’s comeback film.

Bobby has worked very hard to get into the skin of the character. Bobby who has always been hating to go to the gym, turned his body like a muscular man. Seems like the star is now all set to play his second inning in Bollywood.

Earlier, Salman Khan had shared his look as Sikander on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish”

While, Jacqueline captioned her look of Jessica, “…and power can be dangerous!!”