New Delhi: Alia Bhatt–Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ has entered the Rs. 200 crore-club at the global box office. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma production, the film has raked in Rs. 207 crore worldwide.

KJo took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “A PROUD FILM!!! 207 crores GROSS WORLDWIDE! @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @JungleePictures @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 #pritishahani”

At the Indian box office, the Meghna Gulzar-directorial has earned approximately Rs. 120 crore.

Meanwhile, the political thriller is Alia’s third film to enter the 100 cr-club, after ‘2 States’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’.

The film’s story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl (played by Alia) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country.