‘Raazi’ Trailer: Alia Bhatt’s different shades and Vicky Kaushal’s intense character standout; watch now

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer much-awaited film Raazi’s trailer is finally out and we must say that Alia’s different shades of character and Vicky Kaushal’s intense act will amaze you. ‘Raazi’ trailer starts with an entry of Alia Bhatt who impresses everyone in the first frame itself.

Watch ‘Raazi’ Trailer Here:

Based on a true story, ‘Raazi’ narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl played by Alia Bhatt, who was married to a Pakistani man, played by Vicky Kaushal, in the 1970s. In the trailer, we can see Alia is very much passionate towards her job and is on a secret mission which she will be executing in Pakistan. Vicky Kaushal as a soldier of Pakistan proves that the actor is all set to achieve something big in this industry. His intensity in acting with superb dialogue delivery indicate that Vicky will showcase something different from this film.

Inspired by the novel of Harinder S. Sikka, Calling Sehmat: A Novel, ‘Raazi’ is indeed a special film of the year. Also starring, Amruta Khanvilkar, Soni Razdan and Shishir Sharma, ‘Raazi’ seems to be gripping, intriguing yet heart-warming. Directed by, Talwar director, Meghna Gulzar and produced by Alia’s mentor Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, ‘Raazi’ is all set to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Hope the film lives up to expectations.