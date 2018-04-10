Raazi, Thugs of Hindostan and 8 other Bollywood films adapted from novels

Inspiration is something that we need every day to work on and Bollywood is no different. Inspiration sees no boundaries. Bollywood has movies inspired by Hollywood movies, sometimes even from regional movies. Bollywood directors have also adapted movies from best selling novels or books but the main challenge for them has been to make the movie interesting, keeping all the nuances of the original story.

From, ‘Devdas’, ‘Raazi‘ or ‘The Zoya Factor’, here’s taking a look at movies which are adapted from well-known novels that ruled the box office and now also set to win audiences heart with their story.

Devdas

Devdas is an epic Bengali romance based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay highlighting the turbulent relationships between its three protagonists: Devdas, Parvati (Paro) and Chandramukhi.

3 Idiots

Raju Hirani’s Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan starrer is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel ‘Five Point Someone’. The film became the highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

Kai Po Che

This is another movie which was inspired by author Chetan Bhagat’s novel, ‘The Three Mistakes of my Life’. The film featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in the lead. The movie was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Raazi’ is based on Harinder Singh’s debut novel, ‘Calling Sehmat: A Novel’ which is inspired by an Indian -Kashmiri spy who passed on an important information about the Pakistani top official to the Indian Army, during the Indo-Pak war in 1971. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is yet to hit the screen. The inspiration for the novel came to fore when the writer met an Indian army officer in Kargil who had revealed that his mother was a Kashmiri-Muslim spy who was married to a Pakistani army officer.

The Zoya Factor

Author Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel revolves around a client servicer Zoya Singh Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) who ends up becoming luck charm of the Indian cricket team but their newly appointed captain Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salman) doesn’t believe any lucky charm. The film is a rom-com story and will releases on April 5, 2019.

2 States (2 States)

Released on April 8, 2014, ‘2 States’ stared Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film was based on a novel of the same name by Chetan Bhagat. The story was about a couple called Krish and Ananya, who fall in love while studying together at IIT Ahmedabad.

Omkara (Othello)

The Indian crime drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is an adaption of Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’. The film featured Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as main leads.

Haider (Hamlet)

Based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’, ‘Haider’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was a part of Vishal Bharadwaj’s Shakespeare trilogy. Notably, Shahid Kapoor’s performance was highly appreciated and is considered as one of his best till now.

Maqbool (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Maqbool directed by Vishal Bharadwaj was based on famous play ‘Macbeth’ by William Shakespeare. The movie had some big stars like Pankaj Kapoor, Irrfan, Tabu, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah and Piyush Mishra. The movie was released in 2003. Though it failed at the box-office, it is still considered as a landmark in terms of acting and direction.

Thugs Of Hindostan (Confessions Of a Thug)

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is a story of crime and retribution. The movie is based on 1839 English novel, ‘Confession of a Thug’ by Philip Meaor Taylor which was based on the Thuggee cult that was prevalent during the British Raj in India. The film stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. The film will hit the theatres on December 2018.