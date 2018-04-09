Raazi Posters: A daughter, A Wife, A Spy- Alia Bhatt flaunts the different shades of Sehmat

After releasing the first poster of the upcoming movie ‘Raazi’ featuring Alia Bhatt, the makers now released two new posters which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The three posters show different characters of Alia, playing the character of Sehmat. While the first one showed her gentle, strong daughter which every one would dream of. The makers captured the stunning beauty of Kashmir in the background. In the second one, we see Sehmat as a Wife, a married woman to a Pakistani army officer and she looks beautiful. In the same poster, we can see Vicky.

And a SPY! The 3 #ShadesOfRaazi.. Poster and Trailer out TOM!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/u8iL4h5r8F — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 9, 2018



Meanwhile, the third poster shows her as a fierce spy who can go to any extent for her country. In the poster, the makers have also given a glimpse of the defence base with army officers and air force planes in the background. Donning a light blue salwar kameez with an intense stare.

Talking about Alia’s character Alia plays a Kashmiri girl and an Indian spy who is married to a Pakistani army official, played by Vicky Kaushal. This is the first time, Alia will play a spy. The movie is based on the best-selling novel Calling Sehmat written by Harinder Sikka and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The trailer of the film will release tomorrow i.e., April 10.