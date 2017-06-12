‘Raabta’ mints over Rs 15 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic period drama film “Raabta” has collected Rs 15.93 crore in its opening weekend, according to its makers.

Released on June 9, “Raabta”, which went through a legal battle with the makers of Telugu film “Magadheera” over its story line, has been getting a lot of appreciation from all quarters keeping the numbers strong, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan, collected Rs 5.61 crore on its opening day and witnessed a steady response on Saturday and Sunday by raking in Rs 5.11 crore and Rs 5.21 crore respectively.

“Raabta” is Sushant and Kriti’s first film together. The reviews of the film haven’t been too impressive, and going by the verdicts of trade analysts like Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahta, it’s not going to be successful at the ticket counters.

“Dull, dry and boring,” Nahta tweeted about “Raabta”, while Adarsh said: “Terrible. Bad writing. Bad direction. Bad acting.”