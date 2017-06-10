`Raabta`, `Behen Hogi Teri` open to decent business at BO

New Delhi: The opening day collection of this week’s Bollywood releases -‘Raabta’ and ‘Behen Hogi Teri’- has been fairly low.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon-starrer collected Rs. 5.61 crores in India. The flick, helmed by Dinesh Vijan, is based on the theme of reincarnation.

On other hand, the romantic comedy film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan, collected Rs. 25-30 lakhs nett apprx on day one, as reported by Box Office India.

While speaking about her expectation from the movie, during an exclusive interview with ANI yesterday, Shruti said, “I look forward to the audience, filling the theatre and enjoying it. It is a simple film, it’s about life. It’s about people and made with a lot of integrity. It is no fancy film, it is a simple story, so I want people to go to the theatres and leave with a smile on face.”