Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ to be penned by ‘The Revenant’ scribe

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantinos “Star Trek” movie project has “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith on board as the writer. Tarantino and J.J. Abrams will co-produce and Tarantino may direct with Smith as the writer, reports deadline.com.

The production house Paramount has released 13 “Star Trek” movies since 1979’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” The studio rebooted the franchise in 2009 with Abrams directing “Star Trek” and “Star Trek: Into Darkness” in 2013 before moving to 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Justin Lin directed “Star Trek Beyond” in 2016.

Tarantino is a fan of the original “Star Trek” TV series and is in pre-production on his ninth movie, an untitled project centered on the Manson Family murders, which Sony has scheduled for August 2, 2019 release. The date also marks the 50th anniversary of the killings.

Abrams is currently in pre-production on “Star Wars: Episode IX”.