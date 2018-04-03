Quantico season 3 poster: Priyanka Chopra is all set to take on new threats with all new team, see pic

‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in season 3 of her famous American TV show ‘Quantico’. PeeCee recently shared the poster of the upcoming season 3 which is intriguing and PeeCee looks really tough. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “New Team. New Threats. Get ready for a new thrilling season of @QuanticoTV Thursday, April 26 on ABC! #Quantico.” The new season promises to be full of twist and action.

New Team. New Threats. Get ready for a new thrilling season of @QuanticoTV Thursday, April 26 on ABC! #Quantico pic.twitter.com/3b1eYajDJr — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 2, 2018



In the poster, PeeCee looks like a prime target and we think it might have something related to the plot of the series. It has White House in the background and PeeCee as fierce cop looks very intense and solid than ever before.

Meanwhile, Priyanka plays Alex Parrish, a CIA agent. The season will see rest of the cast including Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin. The season will start on April 26 on ABC and is expected to pick up three years after the Season 2 finale, where Alex and Ryan ran off together and Owen became the Deputy Director of the CIA. The unit is currently wrapping its final schedule in Ireland.